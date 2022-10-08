ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ayesha Singh unveils the upcoming twist in ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’

NewsWire
‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ actress Ayesha Singh, who plays the role of Sai in the show, recently opened up about the upcoming twist in the show and how much she cares for her daughter in the show, Savi (Aria Sakaria) and is concerned about her closeness with her father Virat (played by Neil Bhatt).

The ongoing narrative course in the daily soap shows the extent of misunderstanding created between Virat and Sai because of her relationship with Jagtap, played by Siddharth Bodke.

And he feels that Sai has ditched him. Moreover, Sai is putting all her efforts to treat their son Vinayak (Tanmay Rishi Shah).

Now, in the upcoming episodes, Savi and Virat will be developing a close bond and Sai will be hesitant to send Savi along with him.

Elaborating on the same, Ayesha said: “I am super proud of Sai for putting her daughter first and thinking about how it will affect her if she gets more and more attached to Virat, who has no clue as of now about their connection.”

Adding more about her on screen character, she shared: “I empathise with the character and it helps me to understand where she is coming from when she’s reluctant to send her daughter Savi off with Virat.”

The actress is also happy with the show coming for seven days: “I am always eager to see how we can improve our bond with the audience, and this just means that you all will get to see a lot more of ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ from now on.”

‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ airs on Star Plus.

