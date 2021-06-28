Lakshadweep film personality Ayesha Sulthana, who has been in news ever since her controversial remark on a local TV channel and the subsequent legal travails, plans to put it all up on celluloid.

This was disclosed by Sulthana here, after returning from the island after she was questioned by the Kavaratti police for three days.

“I do not think that there was anything wrong I did and I had the full faith in the judiciary. Now that I have undergone this, I think all this can become part of a film that I am planning,” said the actress soon after her return.

It all began when a complaint was registered by Lakshadweep’s BJP unit president Abdul Khader against Sulthana as she had in a TV channel debate, here on June 7, said that the ‘Centre used biological weapons for the spread of Covid in Lakshadweep, which according to the complainant was anti-national.

She had immediately apologised for her statement while taking part in the TV debate, but the island police decided to go forward with the complaint.

The Kavaratti police registered a case against her with non bailable charges (sedition) and had asked to appear before the police on June 20.

The notice that was served on Sulthana by Sub Inspector Ameer Bin Mohammed contained charges under 124 A and 153 B of the CrPC, both of which were non-bailable offences.

Kerala High Court had granted her interim bail and directed the police, in case she was needed to be arrested, she should be given bail immediately.

She reached the island and presented her before the police and was questioned for three days. The High Court also accepted her anticipatory bail plea during this time.

Incidentally, following the move by Khader, several BJP leaders and workers in the island resigned from the party.

Sulthana hails from Chelath Island in Lakshadweep, and is based here. Besides being a model, she has worked in numerous films in Malayalam.

