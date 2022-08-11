INDIA

Ayman al-Zawahiri killing: Security at US consulate, Western missions tightened in TN

Security at the US Consulate in Chennai and a Jewish settlement in Dindigul has been intensified on an alert by central intelligence agencies.

This follows the killing of Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on July 31.

The central agencies have given inputs to the state police to enhance the security at US and Israeli missions besides consulates of other Western countries. They have also directed police to increase the patrolling in front of the foreign missions.

Following the recent Israeli air strike in Gaza in Palestinian settlements which claimed 30 lives, including that of six children, the Centre has also called for tightened security at the Jewish establishments.

According to state police sources, the special cyber crime wing of the state police is closely monitoring the social media posts of several individuals and organisations.

Tamil Nadu police chief C. Sylendrababu has called a high-level meeting of police officers in the range of Inspector General and above on security measures against the threat and in the run-up to the 75th Independence day celebrations.

