Ayodhya awaits high tourist footfall in Navratri

Ayodhya is ready for a high tourist footfall during the nine-day grand Navratri celebrations starting Wednesday.

The Ayodhya administration is expecting a large turnout this year, especially on Ram Navami.

Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has also made elaborate arrangements for the festive occasion.

The Trust will organise special events at Ram Ki Paidi Bhajan Sandhya Sthal and Ram Katha Park apart from the Ram Janmabhoomi.

According to the Hindu calendar, Ram Navami, which marks the birth of Lord Ram, will be celebrated at 12 noon at Ram Janmabhoomi on March 30.

Officials said that all ghats on banks of the river Saryu and all temples in the temple town have been spruced up for devotees.

Anil Mishra, a member of the Trust, said: “Due to security reasons, only limited number of devotees are allowed entry to the Ram Janmabhoomi premises on Ram Navami. Therefore, events will be organised at other places also so that devotees can attend in large numbers.”

