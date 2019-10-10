Ayodhya ‘deepotsav’ to have 5 lakh diyas this year

Ayodhya, Oct 11 (IANS) Around five lakhs ‘diyas’ (earthen lamps) will be lit in Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali this year with an aim to create a new world record.

Last year, Ayodhya broke a Guinness World Record by lighting more than three lakh earthen lamps and keeping them burning for at least 45 minutes on the banks of river Saryu as part of the annual Diwali celebrations.

Hundreds of potters are engaged in making diyas for the mega event in which Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is taking a keen interest. An estimated 25,000 litres of oil will be used to light up the diyas.

Director of the Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan Y P Singh said that it had been decided that diyas would be lit from Bharat Kund to Guptar Ghat on the banks of Saryu River. All the temples would also be lit with diyas.

“We had initially planned 3.5 lakhs diyas, but with temples also being included in the programme, the number of diyas could go up to five lakhs,” he said.

The ‘Deepotsav’ festival in Ayodhya, this year, will be held from October 24 to 26.

Besides the banks of Saryu, the temples and monuments will also be illuminated.

There will be street lighting, and “maha aarti” on the Saryu Ghats. A light-and-sound fireworks show, cultural programmes, a drone show and the arrival of Lord Rama and Sita by helicopter are also planned to make Diwali celebrations bigger this year.

“This year, the ‘Deepotsav’ will be grander and we will make a new record. The development in Ayodhya will inspire the rest of eastern Uttar Pradesh. Tourists from all over the country are expected to witness the event. The Chief Minister and all Ministers will be present at the event,” said an information department official.

–IANS

amita/dpb