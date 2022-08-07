The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has released a list of 40 illegal colonisers that includes the names of local BJP MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, former party MLA Gorakhnath and Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay.

Sultan Ansari and his father Nanhe Mian, who made Rs 18 crore out of land worth Rs 2 crore, also feature in the list.

According to ADA officials, a number of seers are also involved in illegal sale of land and property.

Ayodhya has been flooded with illegal plotting and illegal colonies after the Supreme Court’s decision in favour of Ram temple.

The stir over illegal plotting and colonies intensified when BJP MP Lallu Singh wrote a letter to the Chief Minister, asking for an SIT probe into this game of land sale.

Sources say that a list has also been sent by the Revenue Department in this regard.

ADA vice-chairman Vishal Singh said that investigations were underway and strict action would be taken against offenders.

