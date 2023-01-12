INDIA

Ayodhya seer announces Rs 10 cr reward on Bihar Minister for his remarks

Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar has earned the ire of seers in Ayodhya following his controversial statement on Hindu religious text.

The Minister had claimed on Wednesday that the Ramcharitmanas and Manusmriti were books that divided society and spread hatred.

In response, Mahant Paramhans Das of Tapasvi Chhavni has now announced a reward of Rs 10 crore on the Minister.

He said that whoever brings Chandra Shekhar’s tongue will be given a reward of Rs 10 crore, adding that such a Minister should be sacked immediately.

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple, has also expressed strong displeasure over this statement.

He said that if action is not taken against the Minister, the seers will not remain silent.

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya has also demanded the dismissal of the minister from his post and said that the whole country is hurt by the Minister’s statement.

He has asked the minister to apologise for his remarks and said that the Ramcharitmanas is a book that connects people and establishes humanity.

