ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ayodhya seer performs ‘tehraveen’ of Shah Rukh Khan

NewsWire
0
0

Ayodhya seer Mahant Paramhans Das of Tapasvi Chhavni on Monday performed the symbolic ‘tehraveen’ ritual of actor Shah Rukh Khan.

He said that the ‘tehraveen’ would mark the end of ‘jihad’ which was being propagated by the actor through his films.

Last week, the seer had burnt posters of Shah Rukh Khan and had warned that if he met him, he would burn the actor alive.

On Monday, the seer sat with an earthen pot, surrounded by a handful of supporters and crashed it on the ground after reciting some mantras.

“I appeal to people to set those theatres on fire where ‘Pathan’ will be screened. Bollywood and Hollywood constantly try to find ways to make fun of Sanatan Dharma and insult Hindu gods and goddesses. In the Pathan movie, Deepika Padukone wore a bikini which hurt the religious sentiments of saints and of the entire country. Shahrukh Khan constantly makes fun of Sanatan Dharma. What was the need to wear a saffron bikini and perform such steps in the song?” he asked.

20221226-161602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘My joy knows no bounds’: Lakshmi Manchu on her first movie...

    Jr NTR says Ram Charan is like a ‘golgappa’ during chat...

    Sanjana Sanghi: Trying to zone in creatively is a challenge in...

    New TV show ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ shares message of selflessness