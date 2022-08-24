INDIA

Ayodhya seers agree to Lata Mangeshkar Chowk

The seers of Ayodhya have finally relented to allow construction of the Lata Mangeshkar Smriti Chowk in the holy city.

This came after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured them that other places and roads would be named after famous seers.

The seer community in Ayodhya, including the all-powerful Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth, had opposed the state government’s decision to name Naya Ghat crossing after Lata Mangeshkar.

The seers wanted the famous crossing to be named after Jagatguru Ramanandacharya.

Yogi has assured saints to rename famous roads in Ayodhya after Jagatguru Ramanandacharya, Guru Vishwamitra, Guru Vashishtha and other Hindu religious figures.

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das of Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth, said that “the Chief Minister has assured us to rename places and roads in Ayodhya after seers and revered saints of the Hindu community. We have, therefore, agreed to the renaming the Naya Ghat crossing after late Lata Mangeshkar”.

Kamal Nayan Das is the successor of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who is the chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust.

According to the state government, three prominent roads that have been selected for the road widening project in Ayodhya will be renamed after religious figures.

These roads will lead to the Ram Janmabhoomi.

Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP, said” “The chief minister has resolved the issue. The Naya Ghat crossing will be named after late Lata Mangeshkar. Other prominent places and roads will be renamed after revered religious figures of the saint community.”

