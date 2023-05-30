INDIA

Ayodhya seers seek amendment to POCSO Act

Seers in Ayodhya are now demanding an amendment to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the grounds that it was being widely misused.

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, successor to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who is chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was being harassed because of the POCSO Act.

The national capital has witnessed ongoing protests by the country’s top grapplers against Brij Bhushan, who has been accused of sexual misconduct.

“Innocent people are being harassed by misusing the POCSO Act. Fake allegations are being levelled against them, especially seers, mahants and politicians,” said Kamal Nayan Das.

“Seers will demand amendment of POCSO Act at a public awareness rally at Ayodhya’s Ram Katha Park on June 5. Former judges and legal experts will also take part in the rally.”

Brij Bhushan is holding a Jan Chetna Rally in Ayodhya on June 5 in which seers will take part.

The rally is being termed as a show of strength by the BJP MP.

Mahant Gaurishankar Das of Hanuman Garhi lauded efforts by Brij Bhushan to take wrestling to new heights.

He also dubbed as all the allegations of sexual harassment against the BJP MP as fake.

