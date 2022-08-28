INDIA

Ayodhya to be free from overhead electric cables

NewsWire
0
0

The holy city of Ayodhya will be free of overhead electricity cables by 2023 as part of the government’s ambitious plan to develop the temple town.

Almost 50 per cent of the process of laying underground cables has been completed.

The project was initiated under the ‘Ujjawal Bharat, Ujjwal Bhavishya Power 2047’ scheme of ministry of power, NTPC Tanda and Ayodhya district administration at an outlay of Rs 179. 60 crore.

Executive engineer power department, Pradeep Kumar Verma, said, “So far, we have laid close to 50 per cent underground cable. We started the project under Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) scheme in June 2021 and expect to complete it by June 2023.”

The department claimed that by October, work related to aerial bundled cable (ABC) will be completed.

Apart from this, 3.81 lakh LED lights have been distributed in Ayodhya so far under the Ujala scheme resulting in a reduction of 20.22 MW in power demand.

With this, the department has saved Rs 19 lakh.

Verma further said, “Besides underground cabling, electrification of 2,556 villages have been completed under Saubhagya Yojana Phase-I at a cost of Rs 61.80 crore.

Under this 1.02 lakh houses have been provided power connections. Out of total households, 37,239 BPL families have also benefited from the scheme. Apart from this, 13,260 houses in 147 villages have been provided power connection at a cost of Rs 10.27 crore under Saubhagya Yojana Phase-II.

In these 807 BPL families have been included.”

20220828-140804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vidya Balan wished to write to Satyajit Ray, work with him

    CBI arrests ex-Assam CM Saikia’s son in bank loan default case

    Oil prices soar past $68 as OPEC+ cartel squeezes output amid...

    Exclusive Interview: Baloch take inspiration from great Indian leader Netaji Subhas...