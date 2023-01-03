The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) is planning an eco-resort and spa in the holy city on a public private-partnership model.

The project is being planned near the 137-acre wide Samda lake and bird sanctuary, which has a potential of drawing both, domestic and international tourists, officials said.

As its share, the authority will offer about a six acre wide land parcel to the agency that comes forward to set up the project.

It will be the first such hospitality project to be taken up by the government agency jointly with a private agency.

The authority will offer the rights to develop and commercially exploit the land on a lease period of 30 years.

The authority has already floated its requirements, seeking a response from stakeholders to gauge their interest in the project.

According to the authority’s proposal, the agency will have to work on five fronts – land development, project development, resort construction, resort maintenance and operations.

Vice-chairman of the authority, Vishal Singh said, “Cottages and tents will be built like it was done in the past, without using cement or metal. It will be an eco-resort and material such as mud, wood, stones, husk and clay will be used to develop it. However, the best services will be offered. Some international agencies including one from Singapore have shown interest in the project.”

A yoga facility, Ayurveda unit, cowshed, organic farm, fishing area, convention centre, swimming pool, restaurant, banquet, luxury suites, cottages, shops and staff quarters will be developed at the site.

The authority has sought detailed project reports from stakeholders and will evaluate them to decide the future roadmap.

A senior officer said that the temple town of Ayodhya is being developed to offer religious, spiritual and cultural experiences to tourists.

