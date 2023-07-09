Ayodhya will offer cruise and houseboat facilities on the Saryu River for pilgrims and tourists, as soon as the monsoon season is over.

Ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration in January, one cruise boat will begin operations in October, while two others and a houseboat service will start in January, said a government spokesman.

The temple is likely to be inaugurated in January 2024. The spokesman said that one of the cruise boats named ‘Kanak’ and the houseboat ‘Pushpak’ are being built and will be ready in time so that many tourists and pilgrims get a chance to witness the spectacular Ayodhya ‘Deepotsav’ from the middle of the river and the cruise boats.

The houseboat will further boost Ayodhya’s establishment as a world tourist circuit, he said.

Apart from Ayodhya Cruise Lines, Alaknanda Cruise Lines is preparing to operate on Saryu in Ayodhya. The Alaknanda Cruise Lines is already operating in the Ganga in Varanasi. The cruise boat of Alaknanda is being built in Ayodhya itself.

The Kanak cruise boat is being built in Kochi in Kerala and once operational, it will move to and fro between Guptar Ghat and Naya Ghat — a 10 km distance.

It will have digital galleries to show Ramayan-based audio-video content and will be air-conditioned. The central and the state government are working on development projects worth Rs 32,000 crore to scale up Ayodhya into a cultural city.

2023070936206