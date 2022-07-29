A One District One Product (ODOP) museum will be set up at the Ram Katha Sangrahalaya in Ayodhya, where all articles selected under this scheme will be displayed.

District Magistrate of Ayodhya, Nitish Kumar, who inspected various locations where the ODOP museum could be set up, said: “After inspecting various locations, it was decided that the ODOP museum will operate from Ram Katha Sangrahalaya.”

The Ayodhya administration has selected Ram Katha Sangrahalaya so that devotees visiting this place can get to know about ODOP articles also.

This museum will come up as part of the state government’s initiative to set up ODOP museums in prominent districts across the state.

The Ayodhya administration will ask the state tourism department to develop Ram Katha Sangrahalaya.

The Yogi Adityanath government had launched the ODOP scheme on January 2018.

