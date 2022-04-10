INDIA

Ayodhya to witness ‘birth’ of Ram Lalla at noon today

NewsWire
0
0

The ‘birth’ of Lord Ram will take place at noon in Ayodhya amidst the chanting of couplet from Ramayana — “Bhai prakat kripala, deen dayala, Kaushlaya hitkari”

The ‘newborn’ Ram Lalla will be bathed in ‘itr’ and milk and the ‘abhishek’ ritual will be supervised by seers and saints.

“After this, the ‘aarti’ of the Lord will be held and he will be offered 56 kinds of dishes as ‘prasad’. Thereafter, 2.5 quintals of ‘panjiri’, five quintals of ‘laddoo’ and dry fruits and fruits will be offered to the Lord and this will later be distributed as ‘prasad’ to devotees,” said one of the priests.

Since this is the first Ram Navmi after the pandemic when the construction of the Ram temple is in full swing, the festival is being celebrated on a massive scale.

Various temples in Ayodhya have been decorated and illuminated to mark the event and the footfall of devotees from within the state and outside it has also increased.

Ram Navami marks the crescendo of the nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratra. It marks the birth of Lord Ram, who is also said to be the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu.

20220410-105603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India registered over a 3rd of global infant deaths due to...

    ‘Induce creativity in bureaucracy’, SC sets 24-hour deadline for Centre, states...

    Delhi: Man shot dead, wife injured in suspected case of honour...

    Interstate module of illegal arms suppliers busted, two held