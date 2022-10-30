INDIA

Ayodhya traders asked to vacate shops for road widening

NewsWire
0
0

Ayodhya traders, who own commercial establishments on the Ram Janmabhoomi Bhakti Marg, have been asked to vacate their shops for the demolition drive by the district administration.

This drive is part of the state government-approved road-widening project.

The affected shopkeepers have already received compensation from the Ayodhya administration. Shopkeepers have also been allotted land behind their existing shops for constructing new shops.

About 50 per cent of shopkeepers have already vacated their establishments.

Around 170 shopkeepers will be completely displaced while 330 others will be partially displaced.

The additional district magistrate (administration) Amit Kumar has asked the traders to vacate their shops, and added that the demolition drive would start from Sunday.

Meanwhile, traders have sought extension till the festive occasion of Kartik Purnima on November 8.

The two annual Parikramas in Ayodhya will start from November 1. The Chaudah Kosi Parikrama will start on November 1 at midnight and end the next day at 10 p.m.

Similarly, the Panch Kosi Parikrama will start on November 4 early in the morning and end on the same day.

Several lakh devotees from Ayodhya and adjoining regions are expected to attend these two parikramas.

Nand Lal Gupta, trader leader,said, “The Parikrama is starting from November 1. Traders have requested for more time to vacate their shops, but the Ayodhya administration is firm.”

“This year, we are expecting a large turnout of devotees for the two parikramas. In the past two years, these two events were curtailed due to the pandemic,” he said.

20221030-085405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shah expresses gratitude to Modi for ensuring supply of drinking water...

    Creating a lyrical relationship between luxury and time

    SRK’s son Aryan held for consuming, buying, selling drugs

    Sarjun’s ‘Burqa’ nominated in three categories at NYIFF