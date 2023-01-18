Ayodhya’s now famous Deepotsav will be the theme of Uttar Pradesh’s tableau for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26 this year.

This is the second time in three years that Ayodhya will figure as the state’s theme at the parade.

A state government spokesman said: “Our Ayodhya tableau of 2021, which was centred around the upcoming Ram temple and tableau of 2022 that depicted the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, Varanasi, had evoked unprecedented response from many among the spectators when they stood up and bowed to the tableau.”

He said since the last two years, the Uttar Pradesh tableaus with Ayodhya theme: 2021 and Kashi corridor, 2022 had been winning first prize.

“Uttar Pradesh is the first state ever to have won from first to third prize at the Delhi Republic Day parade,” this spokesman said.

“The grand and unique Deepotsav of Ayodhya is a sincere and pious effort to send the divine message of a harmonious society of Ram Rajya to the world and the humanity at large,” reads the description of the theme and design of the tableau.

“A large idol of sage Vashishtha, the family guru of Lord Ram, would be placed on the front portion of the tableau that will also feature a large replica of a lamp, symbolising end of ignorance and the spreading of the light of knowledge,” the spokesman said.

Sage Vashishtha is presented as the flagbearer of Indian culture and tradition of knowledge. In the middle of the tableau, the city of Ayodhya is seen decked up to welcome Lord Ram on his arrival on the occasion of Deepotsav. Lord Ram’s younger brother Bharat is seated with other relatives.

In the rear portion of the tableau, Lord Ram himself, along with Sita, brother Laxman and his army will be seen reaching Ayodhya by Pushpak Viman. The atmosphere of joy and celebration that prevailed in Ayodhya during return of Ram, Laxman, and Sita from their 14-year exile would also be depicted.

On both sides of the tableau, the Deepotsav that is being celebrated annually for the last six years at Ram ki Paidi, Saryu Ghat will be depicted.

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2022 had set a new Guinness World Record for lighting over 15 lakh-earthen lamps on the banks of the Saryu as Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the celebrations on the Diwali eve.

