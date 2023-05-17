ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Seasoned actors Ayub Khan and Vibha Chibber will be featuring in the upcoming show ‘Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan’, which showcases the journey of a mother and daughter who strive against all odds for a brighter future.

The show also stars Kamya Punjabi, Sneha Wagh, Aastha Sharma and Rajveer Singh in key roles.

Ayub Khan and Vibha Chibber will be seen as Bijoy and Shubhra,respectively. Bijoy is Abeer’s (played by Rajveer Singh) father while Shubhra is his sister who is the head of the Bagchi family. It will be interesting to watch what twists Bijoy and Shubhra bring to the narrative.

Ayub said: “I am thrilled to be playing Bijoy, who is a devoted father and an embodiment of traditional values. It’s a pleasure to work with such talented actors like Sneha Wagh, Vibha Chibber and Kamya Panjabi, and I hope that our collective efforts will be appreciated by the audience.”

Vibha added: “It’s always exciting to be part of a show that tells differentiated stories. Shubhra is a strong, powerful, and opinionated woman, who knows what she wants and is not afraid to voice her opinions. I hope the audience enjoys watching my character and the twists and turns that she brings to the show.”

‘Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ is coming soon on Colors.

