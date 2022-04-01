The medical treatment philosophies of allopathy and ayurveda have locked horns for long and there is need to integrate the two medical treatment systems, Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar said on Friday.

Arlekar, who is a former Speaker of the Goa legislative assembly, was speaking at a function organised here at the signing of a triplicate agreement between Indian Oil Corporation, Deendayal Jana Seva Prathisthan and the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation for setting up the state’s first integrated hospital ayurveda and allopathy in Bicholim sub district in North Goa.

“Allopathy and Ayurvedic treatment will be carried out together there. There is a need for this to happen. That is why the project has an importance of its own. We have often seen how allopathy and ayurveda… they lock their horns and some fight goes on. That should not happen in the next generation,” the Governor said.

“The government of India is thinking about having integrated medical courses, allopathy as well as ayurvedic. This is exactly what is needed in today’s environment. Countries abroad are also thinking on similar lines about how medical treatment cannot be secluded to certain therapies. It cannot be. It has to be integrated,” he also said.

The Governor also said that countries elsewhere had begun to integrate the two forms of medicine, adding that India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was also keen on the same approach.

“Many countries abroad are thinking about this. They have also started institutions of integrated approach, ayurvedic as well as allopathy,” he said.

“There should not be conflict between these two therapies. We are also changing this thought in this country. The Prime Minister wants both the courses to be integrated,” Arlekar added.

