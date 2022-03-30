HEALTHINDIA

Ayurveda centres to come up at 37 cantonment hospitals from May

The Ministry of Defence has decided to operationalise ayurveda centres at 37 cantonment hospitals across the country from May 1.

The decision was taken at a recent high-level meeting held between Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Vaidya Rakesh Kotecha, Secretary in the Ministry of AYUSH.

The move will make therapies of ayurveda available to the residents of cantonments, including armed forces personnel, their families and civilians.

To support this initiative, the Ministry of AYUSH is providing skilled AYUSH doctors and pharmacists to these 37 hospitals.

It has also been decided that officials of the Directorate General of Defence Estates (DGDE), Ministry of Defence and Ministry of AYUSH would work in close collaboration to make these 37 ayurveda centres functional.

