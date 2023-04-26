HEALTHINDIA

Ayurveda, homeopathy OPDs to open in AIIMS soon

NewsWire
0
0

The Union Ministry of Ayush has started making preparations to open OPD and IPD of ayurveda and homeopathy in all the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) being run in the country as well in those which are to be opened in the future, Union Minister of State for Ayush, Mahendra Munjapara, said here on Wednesday.

Describing the 100-day programme being organised for the World Yoga Day (June 21), the minister said that today the demand for ayurveda treatment is increasing all over the world.

In order to promote the treatment of ayurveda and homeopathy, the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has created a separate ministry for which a separate budget is allocated.

The government has now decided that in all the hospitals run by the Central government, including the AIIMS, along with allopathy, patients will also be given the option of getting ayurveda and homeopathy treatment.

“For this, we have decided to start OPD and IPD services of ayurveda and homeopathy in all the AIIMS in the country soon,” Munjapara said.

The minister also informed that under the 100-day programme for World Yoga Day, events are being organised in different states across the country. On the 100th day, a programme will be organised at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium in Delhi, while the 75th day will be marked in Assam’s Dibrugarh.

The programme marking the 50th day will be organised in Jaipur on May 5, in which 20,000 people will be seen performing yoga together. All the MPs and Union ministers from Rajasthan will be present in the event.

On June 21, World Yoga Day will be celebrated in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi take part.

20230426-165802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UK records 5,455 new Covid cases, 104 deaths

    Over 1L people inoculated in mega vaccine camps in 4 TN...

    Ecuador confirms first 5 cases of Omicron subvariant BA.2

    Why Covid-flu ‘twindemic’ never happened as feared