Ayurveda institute Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) The Government on Monday introduced the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 in the Lok Sabha which seeks to confer the status of institution of national importance to a cluster of ayurveda institutions in Gujarat Ayurveda University campus in Jamnagar.

The three institutes which would be clubbed are Institute of Post Graduate Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Gulab Kunverba Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya and Institute of Ayurveda Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Raising opposition against the introduction of the Bill, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said why the institute is being set up in Gujarat and that it should instead be set up either in Kerala, Delhi, Varanasi or West Bengal.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also opposed that Bill saying that it “failed to define the criteria to meet the larger perspective”.

Tharoor said that the government has been arbitrary in the selection of the three institutes.

Introducing the Bill, Minister of State for Ayush Shripad Yesso Naik said he would consider the suggestions made by the members of the house regarding the draft law.

–IANS

rak/skp/