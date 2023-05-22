HEALTHINDIASCI-TECH

Ayurveda medicines act faster: BHU study

A study conducted by the Faculty of Ayurveda, Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU), has found that Ayurvedic medicines started giving relief to around 4000 patients suffering from various common diseases within three days and to 8000 patients within seven days.

The Faculty of Ayurveda conducted the study to assess the impact of Ayurvedic medicines on 13,936 patients in eight government Ayurvedic college hospitals and certain dispensaries across the state between June 2022 and February 2023.

“The patients suffering from fever, cough, cold, high blood pressure, diabetes, arthritis, jaundice and other common diseases were surveyed to assess impact of Ayurvedic medicines on them,” said Vaidya Sushil Kumar Dubey, professor, Faculty of Ayurveda, BHU.

Dubey along with former dean of the faculty Prof Yamini Bhushan Tripathi had planned the study in April 2022.

The vaidyas (Ayurveda practitioners) gave medicines to the patients and recorded their impact on them when they visited hospitals for follow-up after a week.

