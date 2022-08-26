HEALTHINDIA

‘Ayush industry fastest growing sector of Indian economy’

NewsWire
0
0

Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Rajesh Kotecha has said that the Ayush industry in “one of the fastest” growing sectors of Indian economy.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of ‘Sanjeevani- India Heals 2022’ event, he said that the Ayush Industry has grown by 6 times from $3 billion to $18 billion in the last seven years since 2014 and continues to be “one of the fastest growing” sectors of the Indian economy.

“All stakeholders need to work together as it is a big opportunity and we need to develop a eco system of integrating healthcare services and adapt a pluralistic approach for Ayush,” he said.

The event was organised by Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) as the curtain raiser for ‘Sanjeevani- India Heals 2022’ to promote India as a destination for “credible and holistic” healthcare. ‘India Heals’ is a Health and Wellness initiative supported by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and organised by the Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC), showcases India’s capabilities as a destination for Healing and Wellness.

It also provides a platform to promote Indian Healthcare Services globally and forge sustained partnerships amongst countries while unlocking numerous business opportunities in the healthcare industry.

The SPEC flagship event will provide a platform for forging sustained partnerships amongst countries in the identified health care services and focus on promoting India as the most preferred destination for medical value travel.

“It is an opportunity to kickstart this flagship event that will help in formulating suitable strategies to augment the growth trajectory in existing and new emerging markets in the healthcare sector in India and ensure that India becomes the next best medical tourism destination in the post-pandemic era,” said Sunil H. Talati, Chairman SEPC.

20220826-065003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Israel’s Covid-19 reproduction rate surpasses 1

    Cuba reports 1,079 new Covid cases

    Mass recital of ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ to end pandemic

    New cheap, smartphone tech to detect dengue developed