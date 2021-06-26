Singer Ayish Talniya and rapper Viruss released their latest track “Shy” on Saturday.

The romantic track, starring Dubai-based model Jumana Khan, expresses a guy’s feelings when he falls in love at first sight.

Rapper Viruss, who rose to fame with “Bam Bholle”, filmed on Akshay Kumar in “Laxmii”, says about the new song: “The lyrics of this song are in Hindi, Punjabi and English, and can easily be understood pan India. The music and composition are absolutely fresh and will definitely bring newness to the listeners.”

Talking about how Jumana in the video, Ayush said: “She looks gorgeous in the video and is an important part of our song. It was really a nice experience working with her as she is so down-to-earth and really professional. I would definitely love to work with her in near future.”

