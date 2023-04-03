ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ayushi Khurana enjoys iftar party with her co-stars on the sets of ‘Ajooni’

TV actress Ayushi Khurana, who is currently seen in the show ‘Ajooni’ was frolicking at an iftar party with her co-stars on the sets of the daily soap.

She said: “Festivals are my favourite time of year because we celebrate with so much love and togetherness, where our entire team prepared for Iftar, and this is my first ever Iftar on sets where we began with prayers for positivity and wellness and then did Iftar by eating dates, fruits, and then delicious meals.”

“This is very special to me because we rarely get to eat together, but on special occasions we do. My co-star Shoib Ibrahim observes his roza and opens his fast in the evening,” she added.

The ‘Mann Sundar’ actress recalled a memory of Ramadan when she kept Roza and followed all the rituals of the festival.

“I also have a special memory of celebrating Ramadan, where I went on Roza with one of my companions for a single day, adhering to all the traditions and customs with due respect and it was a surreal feeling. I thus enjoy celebrating festivals since they allow us to participate in a variety of activities and experiences,” she added.

‘Ajooni’ airs on Star Bharat.

