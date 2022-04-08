West Bengal’s Ayushi Podder won the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions competition as the national selection trials for rifle events got underway at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range here on Friday. She got the better of Punjab’s Sift Kaur Samra 16-10 in the gold medal match.

Ayushi, presently ranked fourth in the country in the women’s 3P Olympic event, made it to the top eight semi-final stage with a qualification round score of 585 out of 600, giving her fifth place in the 86-strong field.

Among those who qualified were India number one Anjum Moudgil of Punjab and veteran Lajja Gauswami of Gujarat. Haryana’s Meena Kumari topped the stage with a fluent 589.

In the semifinals, Punjab’s Sift Kaur Samra, ranked three in the event in India, topped with a score of 407.4 to make it to the gold medal encounter. Ayushi followed her with 402 while Ashi Chouksey of Madhya Pradesh (M.P) won bronze with a score of 399.4.

In the Junior women’s 3P, Haryana’s Nischal emerged triumphant when she overwhelmed Ashi, who otherwise had a good day, 16-6 in the gold medal match. Mansi Sudhir Singh Kathait ensured M.P had half the day’s medals to their name, winning bronze in the event.

The National Selection Trial 3 and 4 for Rifle events are scheduled till April 17.

