Ayushmann all set for his maiden music concert in Dehradun

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who is also known for his singing prowess, is set to enthral audiences in Dehradun on Saturday evening. This will be his maiden concert in the Northern Indian city.

The actor shared that for him the biggest validation as a singer comes from the audience enjoying his music.

Talking about the concert, the actor said, “I’m really excited about my first concert in Dehradun! I love to entertain people through my films and my music because these mediums allow me to connect with people directly and hopefully leave a lasting impression on them.”

He further mentioned, “As a singer, there is no greater joy or validation than seeing people enjoy my music. Like cinema, music too cuts across boundaries and geographies. I have been lucky to perform at so many cities in India and globally. I can’t wait for tonight and I hope my audiences have a good time.”

Meanwhile, the actor will be soon seen in ‘Dream Girl 2’.

