ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ayushmann burns the midnight oil to finish work and visit hometown for Diwali

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been burning the midnight oil as he is juggling between shooting for ‘An Action Hero’, ‘Dream Girl 2’ and his brand commitments.

The actor has been working double shifts to ensure he finishes everything on his platter before he travels to his hometown, Chandigarh to celebrate Diwali with his parents.

It will be a two-day trip that Ayushmann is looking forward to.

Talking about the same, Ayushmann shared: “Diwali is one of my favourite festivals and I truly look forward to it. I have been in a hectic shooting schedule for Dream Girl 2 and An Action Hero but I have somehow managed to get 2 days off during which I am planning a quick trip to my hometown, Chandigarh.”

He further said: “I am looking forward to relishing food cooked by my mother, all the mithais and spending time with my whole family.”

20221021-114405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Parineeti Chopra: Playing Saina Nehwal was fulfilling

    Fans thrilled as Ilaiyaraaja visits AR Rahman’s music studio in Dubai

    Sundeep Kishen’s post on Aadhi-Nikki’s engagement wins hearts

    Aamir Khan says he would like to fix ‘Mela’, ‘Thugs Of...