Ayushmann carries cricket kit in his vanity

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been a cricket enthusiast since he was a child. He carries a cricket kit in his vanity van so that whenever the opportunity arises, he can play.

Especially, when he is shooting an outdoor schedule, he enjoys playing cricket with the local crew rather than going back to the hotel.

It also gives him the opportunity to get to know the crew better, understand their language and build a bond.

Talking about his love for the sport, Ayushmann shares, “I thoroughly enjoy every aspect of cricket be it watching or playing”.

“I have always had an affinity towards cricket. In school, I used to be a middle order batsman and have even played as a leg spinner at district level. Then when I started my career, I got the opportunity to host the extra innings T20A for one of the seasons of IPL and I thoroughly enjoyed doing that.

“Even now, whenever IA get an opportunity to play cricket on set, I prod everyone to participate. I can get really competitive when I am on the pitch,” says the actor.

On the work front, Ayushmann has a string of films lined up such as ‘Doctor G’, ‘Action Hero’ and ‘Dream Girl 2’.

20221010-104603

