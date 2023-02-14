‘Dream Girl 2’ will now release on July 7 and to make the announcement, actor Ayushamnn Khurrana dropped a new fun video, where his character Pooja is seen flirting with superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ on the phone.

Ayushmann took to Instagram, where he shared a clip announcing the new release date. It was unveiled on the occasion of Valentine’s day.

It shows Ayushmann, who is wearing a lehenga, as his character Pooja without revealing the face talking on phone with ‘Pathaan’. One can hear Shah Rukh Khan’s voice form the other side.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann captioned it: “BREAKING NEWS: @pooja_dreamgirl is back! #7KoSaathMein dekhenge! #DreamGirl2 releasing in cinemas on 7th July, 2023.”

‘Dream Girl 2’ stars Ananya Panday opposite Ayushmann while the first part had Nushrratt Bharuccha.

‘Dream Girl 2’ also stars Asrani, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Govardhan Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Manoj Joshi among others.

‘Dream Girl 2’ is set to release on July 7.

20230214-104203