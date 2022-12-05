Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana’s recent movie ‘An Action Hero’ may not have opened well at the box-office but the ‘word of mouth’ seems to be bringing some respite to the film which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat.

On Monday, Ayushmann took to his Instagram to share a long note talking about how the film has been put together by first time storytellers and how it deserves audience love.

The note has been undersigned by Ayushmann and the film’s producer Aanand L. Rai. It starts off in Hindi with enlisting the many firsts, including the first time talents, involved in the film like the director Aniruddh, writer Neeraj Yadav, composer Parag’s first theatrical film and cinematographer Kaushal Shah.

The note then progresses into showing how the duo of Ayushmann and Aanand have always tried to break the clutter with their cinematic efforts.

It reads, “As a team, we are always aligned and inclined to try and cause creative disruption. From ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ and now ‘An Action Hero’, we have tried to give audiences something new to savour and discuss through our brand of cinema. So, we are humbled with all the positivity and the ‘strong word of mouth’ surrounding ‘An Action Hero’. We hope this snowballs into more and more people coming to the theatres.”

The note further spoke about their knack for bringing fresh stories to the fore, “We have always wanted to tell stories differently and back projects that are fresh, that are unique & clutter-breaking. We are grateful for the love that’s coming our way for ‘An Action Hero’. It validates our stance of walking the road less travelled, to take risks and hopefully contribute to making our industry a more diverse storytelling entity.”

“For us, ‘An Action Hero’ is a rare script, a film that was meant to push the envelope of creativity and we hope you continue giving it love and appreciation in the days to come. Keep loving and supporting,” the statement read.

20221205-130010