Ayushmann: In an era of great content, ‘Bala’ will stand out

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be seen in a bald avatar in his new film “Bala”, says the project will stand out in an era of great content.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, “Bala” narrates the plight of a young man who suffers from premature balding.

Talking about the film, Ayushmann said: “In an era of great content, Bala will stand out and will hopefully entertain everyone in this country. It’s one of my best films and I’m supremely proud that Bala is part of my filmography.

“I was bowled over as soon as I read the script. It’s funny, satirical and emotional at the same time. It has its heart at the right place.”

According to Ayushmann, “Bala” will convey a meaningful message to the audience.

“This film has everything for good cinema lovers and I can guarantee that they will find it a total paisa vasool entertainer that’s also socially relevant and extremely thoughtful at the same time. It will deliver a very thought provoking message while delivering quality entertainment to audiences.

“As an actor, these are the films that I gravitate towards and I’m hoping that people will shower Bala with as much love and appreciation as they have kindly given my other films,” he added.

The film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, is scheduled to release on November 7.

–IANS

