Ayushmann Khurrana champions women’s empowerment on Raksha Bandhan

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana wishes for equality and inclusivity for women on Raksha Bandhan.

Ayushmann, who prefers leaving an important social message through every role he does, has wished for real change in society and called for everyone to champion women’s empowerment through a new poem he has penned.

The actor wants equality, inclusivity and parity for women, and is looking at India to become a country where a woman doesn’t need to depend on a man for her protection and care.

The poem, which he shared on Instagram, highlights Ayushmann’s wish that all Indians should actively work towards creating a society in which a girl does not have to depend on her brother for her protection or to feel safe in public. He also hoped that Rakhi, as a custom, will change into becoming a symbol of progressiveness.

His thoughts have been appreciated by many, including veteran actress Neena Gupta, who commented saying: “Waah sahi kaha (well said).”

On the work front, Ayushmann will be seen playing a cross functional athlete in an upcoming film directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

