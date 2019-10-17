Ayushmann Khurrana invests in men’s grooming brand

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Bollywood actor-star-singer Ayushmann Khurrana has turned an investor for the first time. He has invested in Helios Lifestyle Private Ltd, the start-up behind men’s grooming products brand The Man Company.

The start-up said this investment is part of a strategic partnership that will also see Ayushmann as the company’s brand ambassador.

“The definition of a gentleman has thankfully evolved today and I believe men should be comfortable to embrace their vulnerability and their weaknesses. It doesn’t make them less of a man,” Ayushmann said.

“I immediately connected with the philosophy of The Man Company and consider the company as a progressive and extremely inclusive brand. The company has impeccable business insights and I will be deeply invested in ensuring that the company grows from strength to strength in the years to come.”

On the film front, Ayushmann will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s “Gulabo Sitabo” and Aanand L. Rai’s “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan”.

–IANS

nn/vd