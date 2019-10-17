Ayushmann Khurrana joins fight against child sexual abuse

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has teamed up with the government and UNICEF to speak up against sexual abuse of children.

The “Article 15” actor has been roped in by UNICEF for Ministry of Women and Child Development’s key initiative – the POCSO Act.

The ministry aims to make people aware of the protection and legal support that the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) offers against child sexual abuse.

Ayushmann, who shot a video on this recently, said: “As a socially conscious citizen, I would always want to spread the word on matters that are important to our country and matters that need urgent attention.”

“POCSO is a hugely important step taken by the ministry to make people aware of the protection and legal support that the act offers against child sexual abuse. Crimes against children are the most heinous and I applaud the government and UNICEF’s stand on protecting the future generations of our country,” he added.

–IANS

