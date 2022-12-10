ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ayushmann Khurrana made a major career decision inspired by SRK

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who was most recently seen in ‘An Action Hero’, is a huge fan of superstar Shah Rukh Khan – to the extent that he studied mass communication because of him.

SRK had enrolled for a course in mass communication Jamia Millia Islamia, but left to pursue his acting career.

Talking about the same, the ‘Vicky Donor’ actor said: “I am a huge fan of Shahrukh Khan. In fact, I even studied Mass Communication because of him. In my films, I have often dedicated some scenes to him.”

He also revealed that he once saw SRK’s 1997 release ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ while standing for three hours straight inside a theatre in Chandigarh.

Ayushmann said: “I was in the seventh grade when ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ was released. I still remember, I had gone on my cycle to buy tickets but the theatre was housefull. So, I stood behind and watched the whole film.”

Ayushmann also had recently posed outside SRK’s Mumbai bungalow, Mannat.

