Ayushmann Khurrana mourns death of action director Parvez Khan

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has mourned the death of action director Parvez Khan, who passed away after a massive heart attack on Monday at the age of 55.

The late Khan had worked with Ayushmann on the action sequences of the 2018 release, “Andhadhun”. Ayushmann says it was Parvez Khan, who introduced him to action.

“I had never performed an action stunt before ‘Andhadhun’. Parvez bhai introduced me to action as I managed to pull off an action sequence in ‘Andhadhun’, and that too without safety mats!” Ayushmann recalled.

Recounting the experience, Ayushmann said: “In a chase sequence, I’m seen jumping off the first floor. Although Parvez bhai trained me and we rehearsed with safety mats, he said he was confident that I would pull this off without the mats in the final take! He said I could do it and he trusted me.”