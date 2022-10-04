ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ayushmann Khurrana once harboured a dream to become a doctor

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be seen as Uday Gupta, a gynaecologist, in the upcoming film ‘Doctor G, has shared that he once harboured a dream to become a doctor.

“I wanted to become a doctor, but nobody knows about it. I tried physics, chemistry and biology in the 11th and 12th standards. I even gave PMT exams, CBSE PMT, Karnataka CET… all these exams I had appeared for,” he said.

The actor is happy that ‘Doctor G’ gave him the chance to live his dream of becoming a doctor on celluloid.

“Not in real life, but at least I have become a doctor in the film. It’s a beautiful script, and playing a doctor on screen is a dream come true,” the actor added.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap, ‘Doctor G’ is slated to release in theatres on October 14.

