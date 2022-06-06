Ayushmann Khurrana has recently revealed the fact that many years ago he actually auditioned for a role in a popular TV soap but he ended up not taking the part and eventually that role was fulfilled by Pulkit Samrat.

Ayushmann started his career in the entertainment industry more than 15 years ago by winning the MTV reality show ‘Roadies’. After this win, he landed an RJ gig in Delhi. He eventually left that to come to Mumbai to seriously pursue his dreams of being an actor.

He finally made his Bollywood debut in 2012 in the wildly successful movie, ‘Vicky Donor’ but the actor has now revealed that his opportunity to become a popular face on screen could have happened a little earlier as well.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Ayushmann was asked if he ever auditioned for a TV role (besides the reality show ‘Roadies) and he said, “Yes, I did. It was a Balaji show, I do not remember the name. Perhaps it was either Kasautii Zindagii Kayy or Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. . Pulkit Samrat did that role eventually. Actually, I made it as an RJ by the time when I auditioned for the show. So, I told my casting director ‘bro, I am going’. So, I could not do that TV show.”

Ayushmann may not remember the name of the show, but considering that Pulkit Samrat played the role eventually can only mean that the show Ayushmann almost made his debut with Ekta Kapoor’s television drama, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’.

Ayushmann’s latest release was Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Anek’. He also has two other movies lined up – ‘Doctor G’ and ‘An Action Hero’.