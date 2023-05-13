The Special Olympics Bharat have scaled up the preparation of the athletes ahead of the Special Olympics World Summer Games which are set to take place in Berlin, Germany between June 17 25.

India will be sending a 280  strong contingent comprising of 198 athletes and partners along with 57 coaches who will be competing across 16 sports disciplines at the prestigious event.

With just over a month left for the Berlin Games, the nation is gearing up to wish the athletes and show their support to them.

Indian film industry actor and producer Ayushmann Khurrana, too, shared a special message on his official social media platforms for the Indian contingent.

Khurrana said that the Special Olympics Bharat athletes are an inspiration to everyone and also gave his best wishes to them for the upcoming competition.

“Because of my profession, I have been able to receive the opportunity to meet some amazing personalities who have shown impeccable determination and tremendous will power in their lives and have proven that human beings have unlimited capabilities to achieve greatness. These magical personalities have been inspiration to everyone,” Ayushmann said.

“Special Olympics Bharat team is a prime example of the same. I give my best wishes to all the participants of the Special Olympics Bharat team for the upcoming World Summer Games set to take place in Berlin, Germany. I am confident that all our athletes will make the nation proud. I am supporting them with utmost vigour and will be continuously cheering for them,” he added.

“I urge you all to join me to show support to our athletes. Come on India, Jai Hind,” Ayushmann signed off.

In response, Dr Mallika Nadda, Chairperson, Special Olympics Bharat, wrote: “Thank you for your encouraging words for our Special Olympics Bharat special athletes.”

