ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer ‘Dream Girl 2’ to now release on Aug 25

NewsWire
0
0

The upcoming film ‘Dream Girl 2’, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana as a cross-gender actor, has pushed its release date once again. The film was earlier supposed to bow in theatres on June 23, but now, owing to VFX work, the film will arrive in cinemas on August 25.

The VFX work is crucial for ‘Dream Girl 2’, as the film features Ayushmann Khurrana to play the role of Pooja and Karam. The makers want to ensure that he looks seamless and convincing as Pooja.

Speaking about the decision, Ektaa R. Kapoor, Joint Managing Director – Balaji Telefilms Limited, said: “We want Ayushmann Khurrana’s character to look perfect as Pooja in ‘Dream Girl 2’, and that’s why we are taking extra time to perfect the VFX work for the face. We want to ensure that our viewers get the best possible experience when they watch the movie.”

She further mentioned: “The VFX work for Dream Girl 2 is an integral part of the movie, and we want to ensure that we deliver a high-quality product to our audiences.”

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead role and is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

20230424-113004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    What’s it like working with southern superstars? Ask Kanishka Soni

    Paris Jackson ‘doesn’t write happy songs’

    Sara Ali Khan pens heartfelt note for Rohit Shetty, Aanand L...

    Divya Agarwal shares pictures of her engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar, Varun’s...