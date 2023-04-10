ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ayushmann Khurrana to embark on an eight-city US tour in July

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is set for his solo US tour in July where he is expected to enthrall audiences in eight American cities with his incredible musical talent.

Ayushmann will be seen touring Dallas, San Jose, Seattle, Washington DC, New Jersey, Atlanta, Orlando, Chicago in the U.S., as well as Toronto in Canada in July and August this year.

Ayushmann, who has delivered several hit songs like ‘Paani Da Rang’, is proud to be representing Hindi music to audiences in North America.

He said: “iMusic has enabled me to connect with countless people and I constantly look forward to my live concerts because I get to experience this connection first hand. I’m grateful that the world has come out of the debilitating pandemic and we are again doing things that are community experiences.”

“I was missing my live concerts because as an entertainer, I only look to spread joy through my films and music. I felt that was taken away from me.”

Ayushmann added: “I’m in a much happier headspace now that I can travel and sing and do these concerts and see the smiles on people’s faces! I can’t wait for my U.S. tour. I can’t wait to be in these cities. I’m always proud to represent Hindi music to audiences globally and I hope people will enjoy what we have in store for them.”

On the film front, Ayushmann will be seen in the much-awaited ‘Dream Girl 2’, which releases on July 7.

