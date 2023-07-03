INDIA

Ayushmann Khurrana to perform at Wembley with Hrithik Roshan as part of UK Tour

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, best known for movies such as ‘Dream Girl’ and ‘Andhadhun’ is all set to create his personal milestone as he will be taking to stage and performing at the iconic Wembley Stadium for the first time alongside Hrithik Roshan.

The actor, who will be showcasing the vibrancy of the music of Hindi cinema along with his fellow co-star said: “I only hope that we bring the house down at this haloed stadium and give people an experience that they will hopefully remember for a long, long time.”

He continued: “India is at the center-stage of global conversations in every aspect. Our art and artistes are globally known now and Hindi cinema’s popularity and appeal is only surging. As an Indian, it is a huge moment for me to be performing at Wembley and representing the Hindi film industry and the charm of our cinema to people in the UK.”

Talking about the upcoming performance, the actor said: “It gives me immense pride that I will be performing at the Wembley stadium that has historically seen incredible acts from musical icons like Queen, Coldplay, George Michael, Michael Jackson to the historic sporting events including the 1966 FIFA World Cup Finals.”

Apart from his career in acting Ayushmann, is also a singer and has lent his voice to various chartbuster songs like ‘Paani Da Rang’, ‘Sadi Gali’, ‘Nazm Nazm’, ‘Naina Da Kya Kasoor’ and ‘Mitti Di Khushboo’.

The actor-singer will be doing a two-city tour of the UK in the month of September this year.

2023070333162

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ayushi Podder wins women’s 50M Rifle 3 positions event

    1 killed, 2 injured in firing during panchayat in UP’s Azamgarh

    ED raids underway in Rajasthan in paper leak case

    Jockeying for CM’s post begins in BJP, high command keeps up...