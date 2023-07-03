Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, best known for movies such as ‘Dream Girl’ and ‘Andhadhun’ is all set to create his personal milestone as he will be taking to stage and performing at the iconic Wembley Stadium for the first time alongside Hrithik Roshan.

The actor, who will be showcasing the vibrancy of the music of Hindi cinema along with his fellow co-star said: “I only hope that we bring the house down at this haloed stadium and give people an experience that they will hopefully remember for a long, long time.”

He continued: “India is at the center-stage of global conversations in every aspect. Our art and artistes are globally known now and Hindi cinema’s popularity and appeal is only surging. As an Indian, it is a huge moment for me to be performing at Wembley and representing the Hindi film industry and the charm of our cinema to people in the UK.”

Talking about the upcoming performance, the actor said: “It gives me immense pride that I will be performing at the Wembley stadium that has historically seen incredible acts from musical icons like Queen, Coldplay, George Michael, Michael Jackson to the historic sporting events including the 1966 FIFA World Cup Finals.”

Apart from his career in acting Ayushmann, is also a singer and has lent his voice to various chartbuster songs like ‘Paani Da Rang’, ‘Sadi Gali’, ‘Nazm Nazm’, ‘Naina Da Kya Kasoor’ and ‘Mitti Di Khushboo’.

The actor-singer will be doing a two-city tour of the UK in the month of September this year.

2023070333162