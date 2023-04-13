ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ayushmann Khurrana to perform live in Chandigarh, Dubai

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for films such as ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Article 15’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ and ‘Andhadhun’, is also known for his singing prowess. Who could forget ‘Paani Da Rang’? The actor is set to perform live in concert in his hometown Chandigarh, and Dubai.

The actor took to his Twitter handle on Thursday and shared two pictures from his jamroom session in which he can be seen rehearsing and having fun working along with his fellow musicians.

He wrote in his tweet, “Jam room. Two gigs lined up. 16th April in Chandigarh. 23rd April in Dubai (sic)”.

Ayushmann started his acting career in films with ‘Vicky Donor’ which became a surprise hit and made him a breakout star.

The film was directed by Shoojit Sircar, who is known for his work in films like ‘October’, ‘Sardar Udham’, ‘Piku’ and ‘Madras Cafe’.

Meanwhile on the cinema front, the actor is currently busy with ‘Dream Girl 2’, which is set to bow in theatres on July 7, 2023.

20230413-195604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Adivi Sesh opens up on how he broke the ice with...

    Sasikumar celebrates 14 years of his cult classic ‘Subramaniyapuram’

    Britney’s lawyer slams Jamie Spears for ‘attacking’ daughter over interview

    Armaan Malik: Many Indians bring down their own artistes and praise...