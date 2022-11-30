ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ayushmann Khurrana’s ode to the original action hero of Bollywood

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who awaits the release of his upcoming film ‘An Action Hero’, has paid a tribute to Ajay Devgn in a very special style.

Ayushmann attempted to recreate an Ajay Devgn moment where he is seen standing on top of two cars. He shared the picture on Instagram, wowing his fans as he does the stunt.

He captioned the picture: “OG Action Hero ko naye Action Hero ka salaam. _Kaafi phool aur kaanton se guzarna padta hai doston.”

Talking about it, a source shared: “When the idea of recreating the iconic scene was suggested, Ayushmann immediately agreed and was really excited about it. He asked the team to make the necessary arrangements and the shot was taken the very same day.”

Ayushmann has been going all out to promote the film. The rollercoaster thriller is set to release on December 2.

20221130-150602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Police protection for Suriya, actor donates Rs 15 lakh to Parvathy...

    Letting Her Hair Down: Ashi Singh happy to flaunt her tresses...

    ‘Harphoul Mohini’ actor Sunny Sachdev recalls his ‘struggles and rejections’

    Akshay Oberoi starts shooting for crime thriller ‘Varchasva’