Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’ fuses Punjabi and pop

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for his work in films such as ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, ‘Badhaai ho’ and ‘Andhadhun’, has once again collaborated with his friend and ‘Paani Da Rang’ composer Rochak Kohli for the new track ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’.

It’s a Punjabi-pop fusion number with its lyrics penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma. The composition is poignant and Ayushmann’s soulful vocals add a new dimension to the track. The music video of the song has been directed by Dar Gai.

Talking about the song, Ayushmann said, “The song captures the essence of emotions and I hope it becomes a cherished part of people’s playlists. Working with my childhood buddy Rochak Kohli has always been a pleasure.”

He further mentioned, “He’s my home when it comes to music. He’s extremely passionate, versatile and has put his soul in this composition. And I’m thrilled to collaborate with him once again to add one more special song in our discography.”

Lyricist Gurpreet Saini shared that the team wanted to create a song that resonates with everyone who has experienced the pain of separation.

Lyricist Gautam Sharma said, “‘Raatan Kaaliyan’ is a beautiful melody and I hope the listeners will feel the same emotions that the team has tried to put in and connect deeply with the song.”

Produced by T-Series, ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’ song is available to stream on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

