Ayushmann on screening of ‘Bala’ at Indo-German Film Week

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is extremely happy as his film “Bala” is a part of the ongoing Indo-German Film Week.

“Absolutely thrilled to announce that ‘Bala’ will be showcased today at the #IndoGermanFilmWeek,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, “Bala” also features Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

The film narrates the plight of a young man who suffers from premature balding. It was released in November, 2019.

Yami, too, expressed her happiness about the screening of “Bala” at the festival.

The Indo-German Film Week began on September 24 in Berlin.

–IANS

sim/pgh