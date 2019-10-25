Ayushmann: Only hoped to deliver films that start a discussion

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Be it his debut film “Vicky Donor” or latest releases “Article 15” and “Dream Girl”, actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been passing on the socially relevant messages to the audience while keeping them entertained through his movies over the years.

And now with his upcoming film “Bala”, he is once again all set to take up an issue which is socially relevant, yet never discussed openly, namely, premature balding in men.

Talking about his method of choosing the films’ scripts, Ayushmann said: “From sparking a conversation on inequality in ‘Article 15’, to highlighting gender fluidity in society through ‘Dream Girl’ and now discussing premature balding in men through ‘Bala’, I have only hoped to deliver films that start a discussion about life in society and among communities. For me, that’s the true meaning of cinema.

“Along with entertaining everyone thoroughly, it also needs to leave a message, it also needs to make people ponder and take home an idea. My journey in cinema has always been and will always be about this.”

Ayushmann “lives to play roles that are as diverse from each other”.

He aded: “It excites me to become such varied characters and bring them and their struggles and complexities to life on screen. Creatively, it has been a thoroughly exciting year for me… All these films have made me push myself as an actor to test newer horizons. I can’t be more thankful to the universe that I have got to do films that have stood out for its content, received so much love from audiences and also delivered the big numbers at the box office. I hope ‘Bala’ too becomes hugely successful and receives similar love from everyone.”

Directed by Amar Kaushik, “Bala”, which also features Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, is scheduled to release on November 7.–IANS

sim/bc